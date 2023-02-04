Be Mindful Of Little Ants Around You-Tinubu Tells Buhari After The President Attends His Rally Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the President, Muhammadu Buhari to be mindful of the little ants around him because they can remove the trousers of a giant.

He made this known today in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital during his presidential campaign rally ahead of the 2023 general elections.

There have been rumours that the President is not behind the political aspiration of the former Governor of Lagos State because the President has not been actively involved in his campaign.

In his words at the rally, Bola Ahmed Tinubu said; “Mr President, let me say this, I know you’re committed to the victory of our party, I know you’re committed to the progress of Nigeria, however, be mindful of little ants around you, you know that those little ants can remove the trouser of a giant”

You can watch the video here;

https://m.youtube.com/live/SQIezyn_SNw?feature=share

Source – TVC YouTube Channel