Be Mindful Of Karma, I’m Appalled At The Level Of Attacks On One Of Our New Ministers, Wike- Onochie

A former presidential aide and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, has urged Nigerians to be mindful of Karma, noting that she is appalled at the level of attacks on one of our minister, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, for insisting that he will correct the wrongs of the past and establish due process while performing his work.

Speaking further, she demanded to know what Nyesom Wike has done wrong, stating it clearly that what is right is right, and what is wrong is also wrong. She went on and made it known that if we keep defending evil and attacking uprightness, due process and order, what we all defend will eventually happen to us.

Mrs Onochie made this disclosure in a post he made on her verified Facebook page on Thursday afternoon, noting that karma ensures that we all reap what we sow bountifully, thereby urging Nigerians to be mindful of what they say.

Since Nyesom Wike resumed office some days back, there have been series of things reported wrongly against him. Just yesterday, it was reported that his official car a ₦300 million bullet proof car, but he came out and denied the report. Just like Lauretta Onochie has just said, we need to be mindful of what we say against people.

