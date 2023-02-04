BBTitans: I Used Kayamata On Many Senators – Nana Says [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nana was conversing with Yvonne, Oli, Yaya and Jenni O and she told them that she used Kayamata to attract some men and they paid her very well. According to Nana, she said that she used the Kayamata to also attract so many senators and they paid her well but she was unable to save up.

Nana said that her friends insulted her that assuming she was able to save up, she would have bought a car of her own and probably build her own house. Nana said that she has wisened up and when she leaves the Big Brother house, she will continue from where she stopped. Click here to watch the video clip.

Yvonne and Jenni O also said that their bum isn’t natural because they did surgery on it in order to enhance it. Jenni O told her colleagues that she spent a lot of money doing the surgery and Oli wad shocked when she mentioned the amount.

