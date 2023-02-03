BBTitans: I Caught Many Senators With Kayamata And They Paid Me – Nana Tells Her Colleagues [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nana was conversing with some of her female colleagues and she told them that she used Kayamata on men including senators and it yielded her some money. She said that Kayamata works effectively and it made her travel a lot to the extent that she became an escort to senators.

Nana also said that her friends told her then that she doesn’t have any sense because she would have saved up the money and probably used it in getting cars and house, but she decided to spend it lavishly on foods and her hair because she loves braiding her hair. Nana said that she made much money as an escort using Kayamata to attract so many senators but she never saved up .

She bragged that she has grown wiser and when she leave Big Brother’s house, she will resume fully. Click here to watch and listen to their conversation. Kindly share your reactions below

Source: Sabiradio

