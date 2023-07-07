BBNaija star Nina reveals she has undergone another plastic surgery

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Nina Ivy, has revealed that she recently underwent another round of plastic surgery. She took to her Instagram stories to share the news, and it was subsequently reported by the official Linda Ikeji Blog on July 7, 2023.

This comes two years after the 28-year-old reality star had her first plastic surgery done abroad, which she had also shared with her followers at the time. Nina expressed her excitement about the changes to her body following the recent procedure and teased her fans to expect to see the results soon.

Nina Ivy underwent her most recent plastic surgery in Miami Beach, Florida, in the United States, as indicated in her Instagram story. She joins the ranks of several celebrities who have openly discussed their experiences with plastic surgery.

VIDEO

The trend of undergoing cosmetic procedures has gained popularity among women, and Nina is among those who are proud to speak about their choices. Alongside her announcement, Nina also shared

peretainment (

)