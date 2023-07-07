BBNaija Star, Nina Ivy Undergoes Second Cosmetic Surgery To Enhance Her Backside

Nina Ivy, a former contestant on Big Brother Naija season 3 and a popular social media influencer, recently underwent her second cosmetic surgery to enhance her backside. She shared this news on her Instagram story, expressing her excitement about her transformed body. Nina had previously undergone her first surgery in 2021 at the same location in Miami, Florida, where she also shared a photo with her surgeon on Instagram.

With her latest surgery completed, Nina couldn’t contain her enthusiasm and eagerly anticipated showing off her enhanced figure to her followers. She shared a photo taken before the surgery, proclaiming, “This was in the morning before my bbl, this new body is bodying, can’t wait to show you guys. Like I’m screaming.”

