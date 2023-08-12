NEWS

BBNaija star Angel Agnes Smith stirs reactions online as she shares an eye catching video of herself

Few hours ago, beautifully endowed BBNaija star who have been making wave online Angel Agnes Smith stirs reactions as she shares an eye catching video of herself on Instagram. For the video she shared, she added caption “the barbie is ready for the weekend”.

Angel Agnes Smith popularly known as Angel is a Nigerian reality TV star and brand influencer. She’s one of the housemate in the BBNaija All Stars 2023. Currently on Instagram, Angel Agnes Smith is one of the social media personality that is thrilling fans. Angel Agnes Smith always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram. Owing to her career and her cheerful way of interacting with fans, she has gained Instagram followers of 1.2 million Instagram users.

Regardlessly, numerous reactions were triggered by fans in the comment section. Some of the fans were so excited to the extent of even reacting with lovely words and charming emojis. Below are some screenshots showing fans reactions on Angel Agnes Smith’s post on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cv15sZSIPa1/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

