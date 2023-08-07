BBNaija S8: My Girl Is A Million Times Better Than The Girls In Biggies House – Kiddwaya

The BBNaija season 8 All Stars reality show is still ongoing and it’s becoming more interesting and entertaining. Head of house, Kiddwaya had a brief conversation with his colleague, Pere concerning the female housemates. He complained tha the ladies in Big Brother’s house are lazy, dirty and they can’t cook.

Kiddwaya told Pere that he’s not satisfied with the female housemates because of their attitude. He also said that his woman outside Big Brother’s house is a million times better than the ladies in Biggies house. He also complained that he hasn’t seen any lady with a wife material character.

Kiddwaya is not satisfied with the set of females in Big Brother’s house, and Pere tried calming him down. He said the ladies attitude in the house irritates him and he’s not satisfied with their behaviour. Click here to watch the video clip.

