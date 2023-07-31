BBNaija: I’m A Virgin At 22 Years Old – Ilebaye Tells Her Colleagues

Ilebaye is among the BBNaija season 8 All Stars reality show and she was seen having a conversation with her colleagues in the dressing room. According to Ilebaye, she told Cross, Ike and other colleague that she’s a virgin at 22 years old.

Ilebaye is alledgedly the youngest housemates in BBNaija season 8 All Stars reality show, but her colleagues doubted her when she said she’s a virgin. Her colleagues countenance tells they did not really agree with her. Her colleague questioned her and she told them she’s not lying.

Ilebaye went further to say that some virgin thinks they can’t do some certain things and it’s wrong. Her colleague asked her why she’s telling them, and she said she wants all the virgins out there to be strong and they shouldn’t stoop low or have a low self esteem.

Click here to watch the video clip.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Gistwell

Kellyblog (

)