BBNAIJA: Angel’s Mother Blasts Venita For Saying She Didn’t Train Angel Well

Titilayo Brown sugar, the mother of Big Brother Naija reality show contestant, Angel JB Smith has reacted after Venita said she didn’t train Angel well.

In a viral video of Big Brother Naija contestant Venita, she was seen talking down on her fellow all star contestant Angel and Ilebaye, she said that Angel’s Mother didn’t train Angel well.

After Angel’s Mother saw what Venita said, she blasted her and said coming from someone that is a mother of two beautiful daughters, because of PMP that is not even for you, but a man thank God we are almost age mates,me and you go settle the matter for outside.

Angel’s Mother also added that she will never support anyone that insult People’s children or parents unprovoked, but if you are the one that already does, that when someone give you taste of your own medicine, please kindly swallow it with a cup of tea. She also said Angel my child, I declare every Evil word used against you to be cancelled by the fire of the holy ghost What are your thoughts on this? Drop what you think below.

