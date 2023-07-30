BBNaija All Stars: Uriel And Neo Share A Kiss After The Saturday Night Party [VIDEO]

BBNaija All Stars housemates Uriel and Neo have stirred up series of reactions and comments after they shared a kiss minutes ago. The kissed came minutes after the Saturday night party at the Big Brother Naija house.

Uriel and Neo are both housemates in the ongoing edition of the most popular Nigerian reality TV show; Big Brother. The duo have been seen on multiple occasions stealing glances from each other, talking and creating highlights for the viewers.

During the Saturday night party, we noticed some strange moments between Uriel and Neo. During the party, Neo would move towards Uriel and dance with her, whisper something into her ears and leave. This routine continued throughout the party until the end.

After the party, Uriel and Neo were seen talking and laughing. Suddenly, Uriel moved closer to Neo and kissed him on the lips. Neo didn’t stop her, rather he kissed her back. According to Uriel, she has been observing Neo and she could tell that he is attracted to her.

