BBNaija All Stars: My mother dated D’banj – Angel Smith claims

In a stunning revelation, Big Brother Naija All-Stars contestant, Angel Smith, dropped a bomb during a lively conversation with fellow housemate, Omashola. In the video, she disclosed that her mother, Titilayo, had a romantic affair with a famous Nigerian singer.

The conversation arose when they were discussing media personality Denrele Edun. She said that she grew up knowing Denrele because he was very close to her mother. She then spoke about her mother’s romantic relationship.

“My mom was in the entertainment industry for some time. She dated someone famous there,” she confided in Omashola.

Eager to know the celebrity’s identity, Omashola probed further. She leaned in, whispering in hushed tones that it was none other than Dbanj, the illustrious Nigerian musician. She also revealed that her mother is still young, only recently turning 40 in March 2023.

In a related news, rapper Shallipopi caused a stir by responding to a video in which Angel professed her love for him during a chat with her fellow housemates, expressing that he was her ideal man.

She said that she actively campaigned for his release when he faced arrest by Nigeria’s anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

