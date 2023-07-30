BBNaija All Stars: “Ike Doesn’t Wipe His Bumbum After Using The Toilet” – Mercy Eke Reveals

Big Brother All star housemate and winner of BBNaija Pepper dem edition; Mercy Eke made some funny revelations about her former lover, Ike after the Saturday party. This came minutes after Angel told Mercy about Ike body shaming her.

Angel told Mercy how Ike (her former lover) described her body as fake, while praising Ilebaye’s body as real. This got Mercy angry that she started throwing shades at him (Ike) and told Angle and Venita things about Ike.

Mercy Eke said the main reason why she chased Ike from her house is because he doesn’t wipe his bum bum after using the toilet. She added that most times when she returns from work, she will see the toilet all messed up and dirty. Additionally, she said she’s always the one who would flush the toilet and keep it neat whenever she comes back from work.

Mercy: Do you know Ike doesn’t wipe his bum bum after using the toilet? He never flushes the toilet, that’s why i chased him from my house”.

WATCH

FranklySpeakingwithJeremiah (

)