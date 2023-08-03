NEWS

BBN: Your Hips Are Wide Enough To Give Me 20 Children – Cross Teases Uriel

Hours ago, big brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cross was seen teasing Uriel during a game they were all playing. He was asked to mention three things he liked about Uriel and he said that he liked her hips because they are wide enough to give him 20 children.

According to Cross, Uriel’s hips are one out of three things he likes about her. The second are her skin and cooking. He told Uriel that her skin is soft like bread and her cooking makes him want to live as a healthy man because she is a very good cook. Cross’s words got Uriel blushing and other housemates laughed at how sweet he sounded.

He said, “I like your hips Uriel because it’s wide enough to give me 20 children. I also like your skin as it is very soft and I like your cooking because it makes me want to live like a healthy man”.

