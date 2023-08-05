NEWS

BBN: When My Man Based In The US Tells Me To Shut Up, It Calms Me Down – Doyin To Ilebaye

Doyin and Ilebaye were having an interesting conversation in their room some hours ago and during this moment Doyin told Ilebaye how her man who is based in the US tells her “shut up” and it will end up calming her down instead of getting her more angry or upset. She made it clear that her man is one of the few who can actually handle her especially when it comes to her attitude.

According to Doyin, the accent with which her US-based man tells her to shut up is what she loves. She said it’s weird but the way he says it will make her calm and she will end up calling him Daddy.

She said, “When my man in the US tells me to shut up it calms me down instead getting me more upset. He is one of the few who know how to handle me with my attitude.

“The way he says it will make me call him Daddy instead”.

Watch it HERE

