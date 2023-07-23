BBN Star Angel Flaunts Her Beauty In New Pictures Online

Angel Smith is a popular Big Brother Naija housemate, she is also a brand ambassador and an Instagram socialite. Recently, she uploaded some pictures of herself on Instagram, her picture garnered some positive reactions from her friends and followers online. Below is a photo of Angel Smith.

The 22-year-old wore a long sheer gown in the pictures she uploaded online, her gown was made from a combination of sheer red lace and red net fabric, and her outfit had a high slit around one of the thigh regions. Her hair was well styled and neatly parked and her makeup augmented her beauty. Below is the photo of Angel in her red outfit.

Some celebrities like Nons Miraj, Blue Aiva and Beauty Tukura commented on the pictures Angel uploaded online, her fans and followers were also pleased with her pictures, they commented that she looked great. Below are the screenshots of some reactions from Instagram.

What are your thoughts about the recent pictures Angel uploaded online?

