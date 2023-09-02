NEWS

BBN: Neo Narrates How He Fought His Family For Vee, But She Still Broke Up With Him

Few hours ago, Neo was seen having a conversation with Lucy in the garden and Lucy had asked him how his relationship with Vee went sour when she thought they were soulmates. It was at this moment that Neo revealed how he fought his family for Vee, but she never rated him or thought he will amount to someone in life.

According to Neo, he had a lot of problems with his family because of his relationship with Vee and often times he would be fighting them. However, he was shocked that despite all his sacrifices and how he fought for their happiness, she looked him in the eyes to end things with the reason that she wants to focus on herself.

He said to Lucy, “I fought my family for Vee, but she never rated me or thought I will be somebody. She woke up one day to say she wants to focus on herself because everything is getting toxic”.

