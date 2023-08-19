BBN: Neo assists Ilebaye in washing her clothes after Ike littered them on the toilet floor

Neo Akpofure’s actions have stirred significant public reactions and commentary due to his unwavering support for Ilebaye during a challenging time. This came about as Ike Onyeama took it upon himself to subject the young girl to distress. Notably, Ike Onyeama went into Ilebaye’s storage space, removing her personal belongings and garments, before carelessly discarding them on the floor. This incident sparked an outpouring of responses and remarks from the general populace.

The sight of her belongings strewn across the floor left Ilebaye in shock and emotional turmoil. The incident dealt a heavy blow to her morale. In a heartening turn of events, Neo Akpofure took the initiative to assist Ilebaye by aiding her in the task of laundering her clothes. He stood by her side, offering comfort and solace after her emotional breakdown, a direct result of Ike Onyeama’s actions – an event unbeknownst to Ilebaye and many of their fellow Housemates.

Notably, Neo Akpofure’s gesture garnered the attention of several high-profile individuals including celebrities and public figures. They took to their official social media accounts, including platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, to express their admiration for Neo’s compassionate act. Similarly, Ilebaye’s devoted fan base and supporters also utilized their official social media channels to share their thoughts on Neo Akpofure’s support towards her.

