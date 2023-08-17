BBN: Mercy Would Have Won Even If Tacha Wasn’t Disqualified – CeeC To Ike

Earlier today, CeeC, Pere and Ike were seen dressing up in the locker room and they were having a conversation based on the dynamics of the show and who will likely win. During this moment, Ike made a statement to CeeC that during his season Tacha was meant to win if not that she was disqualified, but CeeC had an interesting response.

According to CeeC, Tacha would not have won even if she was not disqualified. She told Ike that Mercy would have still secured her win regardless of how the situation later turned out. Ike had made this statement after CeeC told him and Pere that she doubts a guy will win this season of All Stars show, because of how some have messed up their game starting from the first week.

CeeC said to him, “Ike it’s a lie, Mercy would have won your season regardless of Tacha’s disqualification. I know what I am saying”.

Watch it HERE

