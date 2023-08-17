BBN: I’m Not Comfortable Seeing You Sleep In Frodd’s Bed – Soma To Angel

Few hours ago, Soma and Angel were seen in each others arms in the locker room and having a conversation. During this moment, Soma complained about seeing Angel sleep in the same bed with Frodd. He made it clear to Angel that he was not comfortable with such and he doesn’t want her to do it again.

According to Soma, Frodd is now getting too comfortable with Angel in the house because they are very familiar with each other outside the house, and he does not like that. He said that such reason is not an excuse for him to get too close to Angel, especially since he is already in the picture.

He said, “See Angel I’m not comfortable with you sleeping in the same bed with him. I don’t understand if it’s because he knows you outside that he is getting too comfortable with you. I don’t like it”.

In response to this, Angel agreed and assured Soma she won’t be found in Frodd’s bed again.

