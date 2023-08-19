BBN: If She Wants To Zip Up Her Dress, She Won’t Meet Cross; It Is Neo She’ll Go & Meet—Tbaj on IleBaye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Tolanibaj, otherwise known as Tbaj, has expressed her uneasiness and displeasure towards Ilebaye, accusing her of interrupting her happy moments with Neo and always trying to get close to him.

In a chat with fellow housemate Frodd, Tolanibaj opened up that Ilebaye is intentionally trying to get close to Neo, but Neo acts obliviously like he’s just friends with her.

She alleged that Ilebaye does meet with Neo when she wants to zip up her dress rather than meeting with Cross, and this morning she wore Neo’s jacket.

Tbaj said in her chat with Frodd, “I feel like this babe is pretending; she knows what she’s doing because this morning she has gone to wear his jacket. She does like that whenever she sees that we are good, she’ll just come and insert herself, and Neo will be acting oblivious like they are just friends, but Ilebaye knows what she’s doing. She’ll want to zip up; she cannot go and meet Cross; she wants to zip up; it’s Neo she’ll come and meet; she will want to fix her necklace; it’s Neo; she’s cold now; she’s wearing his jacket. She keeps doing things like that.”

Frodd interrupted: “Have you spoken about it with Neo?”

Tbaj continued, “We’ve spoken, but he wants me to understand that they’re just friends, but that’s not what she’s giving; the situation is giving embarrassment.”

