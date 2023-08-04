NEWS

BBN: I Told Ike He Can’t Handle Me Because I’ll Make Him Suck My Toes – Doyin To Ilebaye

Hours ago, Doyin and Ilebaye were having a quiet conversation in their room and during this moment, Doyin said to Ilebaye that she told Ike he cannot handle her because she will end up making him suck her toes. She told Ilebaye that she is not in interested in any guy in the house because everyone is just playing a game.

According to her, Ike approached her and wanted them to become a thing but she outrightly declined and told him she will be too much for him. She made it clear that Ike lacks the capacity to handle her and she may end up being the one dominating him, as she can even make him such her toes someday.

She said, “Ike met me some time and asked us to be a thing, but I declined. I know most of them want to use us for their games.

“I told him that he can’t handle me because I’ll make him such my toes”.

