BBN: I Feel Like A Married Woman – Angel Tells Soma As They Eat Noodles Together

Earlier today, Angel was seen eating noodles with Soma at the dining table and during this cute moment, she told Soma how she feels like a married woman with the way they are together. Soma laughed in response to this and told Angel it is as though they were living as a couple in their own apartment, with his friends that she doesn’t like.

Recall that Soma won the Head of House and so Angel was among the three BFF he chose to sleep in the HOH room with him. However, Angel is not friends with Seyi one of Soma’s BFF and that’s why Soma said that it feels like Angel is living in their apartment with friends she doesn’t like. Angel responded by telling him that if they are to be actually married, she won’t allow his friends that aren’t cool with her into their house, rather she will chase them with slippers.

She said, “I feel like a married woman. If we were to be married, I will chase your friends that I don’t like away with slippers”.

Watch it HERE

