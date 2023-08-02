BBN: Here Are The Funniest Paintings On The Face Of The Housemates So Far

Apparently, earlier today in the house, the housemates were given a task by Biggie to paint their partner after they were all matched. Every painting is to come with a meaning to it and so far I’ve complied a list of some of the funniest paintings so far on each of the housemates’ faces in the house.

The first is the painting on the face of Ike and Ilebaye as you can see in the image above. Ike painted Ilebaye, his partner as a “GenZ baddie” and Ilebaye painted Ike as black panther from the movie. However, their painting remains one of the funniest.

Tolanibaj and Adekunle as you can see their image above are another set of housemates with very funny paintings in the house. The last two funny paintings can be seen below and they belong to Doyin and CeeC. Doyin was painted by Adekunle as they are both partners.

Source: Big Brother Naija

