BBN All Stars: “Omor Na To Cry” —Uriel Replies to Big Brother After He Asked Her About Her Ailment

A Level Up housemate in the Big Brother Naija season 8 “All Stars”, Uriel, has recently come out to speak about the challenges and ordeals she has encountered in just her first 3 days in the house.

Uriel explained this while speaking during a Dairy session with Big Brother.

According to her, she had some sort of stomach upset on one of her days in the house that made her cry to sleep, and before she could get over it the next morning, other housemates disturbed her sleep, and before she knew it, the alarm woke her up.

Speaking further, she noted that, after her morning exercise, the housemates teamed up and told her to go and cook; after all, they claimed she cooked healthy foods.

In her words, “I had a very severe stomachache, and I don’t know whether to carry my stomach on my laps or carry it on my head.”

When Big Brother asked what she eventually did with her stomach, she replied, “Omoor na to cry oo, I entered my bed, wore my head bonnet, I didn’t even take paracetamol, I only took water because I had it by my side, and even when I drank the water, it went down the wrong pipe, so I just cried and went to bed. A little while later, Pere came to turn on the light and started talking to Mercy about Adekunle, and just before I closed my eyes, the alarm clock sounded, and we went for exercise.

I had to wake up early to cook again because everybody is saying Uriel is a food fan; she knows how to cook healthy foods, so after doing 100 squats during the exercise, I had to cook food. My leg was shaking yet I was frying eggs. This house is just turning me upside down, but it is what I signed up for.”

Video Credit: BBNaija

