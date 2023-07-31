BBN All Stars: I’m a Virgin, But It Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Go To A Party To Enjoy Myself”—Ilbaye

One of the contestants on Big Brother Naija All-Stars, Ilbaye made a new revelation when she spoke to the housemates and revealed that she is a virgin. In the video, you can hear that she is a virgin and just because she is a virgin doesn’t mean she can’t party and have fun.

During the chat, she revealed that she also fought for other virgins than Big Brother Naija, defending their right to chat with people on social media and party for fun without having relationships with men.

In a statement she posted on the video, she said: “I’m a virgin, but that doesn’t mean I can’t go to parties and have fun. I also fight for my virgins, and I’m a virgin. A virgin doesn’t limit them to talk, party, and have fun.”

Click the link to watch the video

Ilebeya is currently participating in the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show and she is hoping to stand out among the other contestants.

Entertainment/Facts (

)