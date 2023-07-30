BBN All Stars: Ilebaye Took Me To The Male Restroom & Started Kissing Me- Neo

The ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars show is action-packed and filled with drama, with many of the housemates having a go with each other. Neo and Ilebaye are the latest to get involved in a heated argument where Neo revealed that Ilebaye took him to the male restroom and started kissing him against his wishes.

He disclosed that Ilebaye has been making love advances to him, saying that she should leave him alone. He stated that she has been following her from outside the show, where he had earlier made it clear to her that he is not interested in dating her, saying that she cannot afford him.

In the statement he made in the video, he said, “Ilebaye took me to the male rest room and started kissing me, and I feel embarrassed because that’s s€xual harassment. You have been following me from outside the show, and I told you I wasn’t interested, and you cannot even afford me, please leave me alone.”

Click the link to watch the video

Neo and Ilebaye are two housemates who are contesting in this year’s BBN All Stars show, and it remains to be seen who will come out victorious among them.

