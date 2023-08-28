NEWS

BBN All Stars: I Love Adekunle, I’m Currently Dating Him & He’s My Number One Guy Right Now” Venita

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

One of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, Venita Akpofure, has responded to questions from the show host, Ebuka, who asked her if she is currently dating her BBN housemate, Adekunle. She made it known that she loves Adekunle and that she is currently dating him.

She disclosed that Adekunle is her number one guy on the BBN show right now. She stated that from her own side, she really wants the relationship to extend beyond the show.

In her statement, she said, “I love Adekunle; I’m currently dating him, and he’s my number one guy right now. From my own side, I want our relationship to extend beyond the show.”

Click the link to watch the video

 

Venita has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her participation in the BBN show, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 36 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Never contemplate suicide, accept depression, or feel worthless because of some life challenges—Reno Omokri

35 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines:I Didn’t Sponsor Pa Oseni’s Burial – Obi, Tinubu Presides Over First FEC Meeting

12 mins ago

Stylish And Cute Casual Outfit Styles For Fashionable Ladies

14 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Consider Appointing Fani-Kayode As Minister, He’ll Work Far Better — Daniel Bwala Tells Tinubu; Why Buhari Was Torn Between Duty, Morality – Paul Powell

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button