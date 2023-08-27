BB Naija: Erica Did Everything Right, I Was Just Stubborn; It Was My Fault And I Take Responsibility” -Kiddwaya

BBNaija former housemate, Kiddwaya, recently shared that he and Erica are still on good terms and that he recently had a phone conversation with her. In a candid interview in a video (Watch The Full Video), he acknowledged that his stubbornness played a role in their inability to sustain a romantic relationship. He took full responsibility for the situation and emphasized that Erica is an exceptional individual who had done nothing wrong.

During the interview, Kiddwaya mentioned, “I spoke to Erica yesterday; she is my girl and my close friend. She is doing well and pursuing her interests. Erica is an amazing person, and she followed all the right steps, but my stubborn nature got in the way. My stubbornness is to blame; she was not at fault.”

Kiddwaya’s words reflect his honesty about the dynamics of his relationship with Erica, expressing that their current connection is positive despite the challenges they faced in the past.

Savigny (

)