Bazoum said he appealed to Junta to allow his son return back to school but they refused-Abdulsalami

According to Sun paper, the Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), recently went back to Niger Republic to help facilitate the peaceful return of democracy in the country after a military coup removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

Abdulsalami and his team engaged in discussions with the military rulers for several hours to determine the next steps.

Upon his return from Niger, he visited the Presidential Villa in Abuja to update President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the meeting’s outcome.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service, he shared some of the topics addressed during the meeting and discussed the factors contributing to military interventions in democratic governance in Africa.

According to Gen Abdulsalami, he said that;

“Bazoum complained about his son who had come for holidays and was unfortunately caught up in the situation, resulting in both of them being detained by the soldiers. Bazoum appealed to the soldiers to allow his son to return to school so he could continue his education while they dealt with the issues. The request was taken to the soldiers, but unfortunately, they did not respond positively. However, it was learned that Bazoum’s doctors were granted access to him and were providing him with the necessary medication as requested. His overall well-being, including his feeding, has also improved, which was evident during their visit.”

Further more Gen Abdulsalami, mentioned that Bazoum’s situation has significantly improved compared to what they had heard a few weeks ago during their initial visit to Niger after the coup. However, Bazoum requested that electricity be restored in his house as he had been without it for a long time. Unfortunately, the soldiers refused to fulfill this request unless Nigeria reconnects their power source. Despite this, they were happy to have been granted access to Bazoum and had some interactions with him. In the presence of the soldiers, Bazoum expressed his frustration with the humiliation he had endured during this period.

