Bazoum: I’m Prepared To Abide By All Resolutions Necessary To Respond to This Assault—Tinubu

During an emergency ECOWAS meeting held in Abuja, the chairman of ECOWAS, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, revealed that he’s prepared to abide by all resolutions necessary to respond to what he describes as an assault on the president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown and held as hostage by his own army. President Tinubu revealed that he has briefed some of them on the actions he has taken so far, adding that such action is against democracy.

 

He further stated that authority was given during their 62nd ECOWAS summit, putting an end to coups among the member countries. He added that it is an assault for a presidential guide to carry out such a decision on the president. 

According to him, “the danger to us right now is the fact that one of us, His Excellency Mohamed Bazoum, is being held hostage by his own army. A presidential guard—what a calamity! It’s an assault on every one of us, and we must take very strong action. We want to protect the life of President Bazoum. Disrupting the democratic order has left the people of Niger in a state of uncertainty and vulnerability. But we have to face the challenge that we have right now.”

“Your Excellency, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, during the 62nd ordinary summit, the authority set up a trycan comprising some of us to deepen reflection on security matters in the region and to our company, Ecowas mediators. We’ll be discussing other details, but just let’s cast our minds back on this assault. I’ve briefed some of you about the actions that I’ve taken. I’m prepared to abide by all resolutions necessary to respond to this assault and to make sure that our colleague, President Bazoum, is safe and that democracy is restored in the Niger Republic. ” 

