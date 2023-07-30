Bazoum: I’m Prepared To Abide By All Resolutions Necessary To Respond To This Assault- Bola Tinubu

During an urgent ECOWAS meeting in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the chairman of ECOWAS, expressed his commitment to adhering to all necessary resolutions in response to what he described as an attack on Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum. President Bazoum had been overthrown and taken hostage by his own army, leading to a grave situation.

President Tinubu informed the attendees that he had already briefed some of them on the measures he had taken so far. He emphasized that such actions by the military are incompatible with democratic principles and pose a significant threat to regional stability.

According to him, “the danger to us right now is the fact that one of us, His Excellency Mohamed Bazoum, is being held hostage by his own army. A presidential guard—what a calamity! It’s an assault on every one of us, and we must take very strong action. We want to protect the life of President Bazoum. Disrupting the democratic order has left the people of Niger in a state of uncertainty and vulnerability. But we have to face the challenge that we have right now.”

“Your Excellency, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, during the 62nd ordinary summit, the authority set up a trycan comprising some of us to deepen reflection on security matters in the region and to our company, Ecowas mediators. We’ll be discussing other details, but just let’s cast our minds back on this assault. I’ve briefed some of you about the actions that I’ve taken. I’m prepared to abide by all resolutions necessary to respond to this assault and to make sure that our colleague, President Bazoum, is safe and that democracy is restored in the Niger Republic. ”

At the 62nd ECOWAS summit, the member countries collectively decided to put an end to coups within the region. President Tinubu stressed that it is a direct affront to democracy when a presidential guard takes it upon themselves to execute such a decision on the head of state.

The chairman’s statement underscores the gravity of the situation and the regional body’s firm stance against any attempts to undermine democratic institutions and the rule of law among ECOWAS member nations. The meeting aimed to find a swift and effective response to the crisis in Niger, ensuring that the principles of democracy and governance are upheld in the region.

