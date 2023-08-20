Bazoum Allowed his People to Suffer & was Insensitive to their Yearnings for Freedom- Fani Kayode.

Former minister of ation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to social media to accuse democratically elected president of Niger Republic, Mohammed Bazoum of being the cause of his people’s suffering and being indifferent with regards to the wish of his people to be freed from bondage, ever since he became their president.

The APC chieftain who accused Niger Republic’s president through his official Twitter account, stated that despite the hysteria about who has been made a minister in Niger Republic and the euphoria about which portfolios they have been given, Nigerians should remain focused on the major issues of the day.

According to Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigerians should be focused on the fact that Niger Republic, Sudan, Chad, Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso have not only been plagued with military governments, but they have also formed a formidable and intimidating unelected military rulers, adding that the greatest challenge now is to ensure that such unconstitutional governments does not get any bigger, stronger and wider.

Speaking further, Femi Fani-Kayode noted that Nigeria cannot reinstate democracy in Niger Republic by relying on foreign armies but by winning the souls of the people, adding that;

“Once you do this and any military adventurer tries to do a coup, the people themselves will come out in the streets and in their millions to denounce and resist it. In such circumstances, you will not need any foreign force to come and reinstall or reinstate you.

“This is the point that President Bazoum failed to appreciate. He allowed his people to suffer under the yoke of the French and was totally oblivious and insensitive to their yearnings and aspirations to be freed from the vestiges of neo-colonial bondage.”

Femi Fani-Kayode then expressed hope that African leaders must have learnt from their mistakes by now, adding that if they have not learnt their mistakes, then they should expect the worse.

Here is Femi Fani-Kayode’s post below;

