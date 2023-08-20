Bazoum Allowed his People to Suffer & was Insensitive to their Yearnings for Freedom- Fani Kayode.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former ation minister, has taken to social media to accuse the democratically elected President of Niger Republic, Mohammed Bazoum, of being responsible for his people’s suffering and of showing indifference towards their desire for liberation ever since he assumed office as their president.

Through his official Twitter account, the prominent figure within the APC party accused President Bazoum of these charges. He urged Nigerians to stay focused on the core issues amidst the excitement surrounding ministerial appointments and portfolios in Niger Republic.

Fani-Kayode emphasized that countries such as Niger Republic, Sudan, Chad, Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso not only face the challenges of military regimes but also confront a formidable and imposing presence of unelected military rulers. He stressed that the primary concern is to prevent the expansion, strengthening, and broadening of such unconstitutional governments.

Continuing his thoughts, Fani-Kayode argued that reinstating democracy in Niger Republic doesn’t require foreign military intervention but rather winning the hearts of the people. He explained that if the citizens are won over and empowered, they would vehemently oppose any coup attempts, making foreign intervention unnecessary.

He pointed out a lack of comprehension on the part of President Bazoum, who, according to Fani-Kayode, allowed his people to suffer under French influence while disregarding their longing for freedom from neo-colonial ties. Fani-Kayode expressed optimism that African leaders should have learned from their past mistakes. If not, he warned, they should brace themselves for worse outcomes.

