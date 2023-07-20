Bayo Onanuga Urges Patience Amidst Soaring Fuel Prices and Criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s Govt

In the midst of rising fuel prices and mounting criticism against President Bola Tinubu’s new government, veteran journalist Bayo Onanuga took to his verified Twitter account to appeal to the public for patience. Addressing the nation’s citizens, Onanuga emphasized that the current challenges are being felt collectively and encouraged people to withhold any hasty judgments against the administration.

“In this season of high fuel prices, I want to plead with our people to exercise some patience. We are all jointly experiencing the pain,” Onanuga tweeted. “All those intemperate attacks against the new government of President Bola Tinubu should stop. Let’s await the palliatives as his government has promised.”

Onanuga also urged citizens to have faith in the government’s commitment to providing palliatives and expressed optimism about the positive impact that will result from channelling subsidy savings into various sectors. “Let’s await the palliatives that will flow from each state as more money is channeled to them from the subsidy savings,” he remarked.

The seasoned journalist further highlighted the importance of moving away from the “hyper fraudulent subsidy regime” that had previously drained the country’s resources. He stressed that redirecting funds from excessive petrol subsidies to crucial sectors like roads, education, and health was vital for the nation’s progress and development.

“No country has ever made progress without the people going through some pains. Our country under Tinubu’s watch shall certainly excel,” Onanuga concluded, appealing for patience and unity during these challenging times.

As fuel prices continue to impact the nation, Onanuga’s call for patience and support comes as a reminder of the need for collective efforts to steer the country towards a brighter future under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

