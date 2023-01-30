Bayo Onanuga Shares Video Of Tinubu Dancing At APC Rally In Akwa Ibom

The Presidential Campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress was held in Akwa Ibom today, Monday, 30th of January 2023. The rally saw many people coming out to welcome the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As one of his signature attitudes at his political campaign rallies, the former Lagos state governor was seen dancing at his rally that was held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Sharing the video on his social media page, the Media and Publicity Director of the APC, Bayo Onanuga explained that Tinubu dances to songs at his rallies because he was once a Dee Jay.

The Media aide said: “Asíwájú Bola Tinubu dances up to the lyrics and rhythm of ‘Jagaban’ in Uyo. People sometimes wonder why the APC candidate dances often effortlessly. The reason is that the City Boy was once a Dee Jay.”

Check out the video here.

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds

News )

#Bayo #Onanuga #Shares #Video #Tinubu #Dancing #APC #Rally #Akwa #IbomBayo Onanuga Shares Video Of Tinubu Dancing At APC Rally In Akwa Ibom Publish on 2023-01-30 19:34:10