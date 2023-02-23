Bayo Onanuga Shares Video Of A Man Claiming That The Activities Of SARS Started From The Order Of Obi.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigerians eligible voters prepare to return to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred Presidential candidate ahead of the February 25th Presidential election, a well known Nigerian journalist, co-founder of The Magazine, and former appointed managing director of the Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga while sharing his official Twitter page has shared a video which showed the moment a man while speaking during an exclusive interview with the Arise alleged that the activities of SARS started from the shoot on sight order issued by Peter Obi during his time as the governor of Anambra State.

In the video shared by the active member of the Tinubu/Shattima Presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, a man who was speaking during an interview with Arise alleged that the activities of SARS started after Peter Obi during his administration as the governor of Anambra State issued a shoot on sight order with the aim of controlling the criminal activities happening in Anambra State.

Reacting to this video, Bayo Onanuga urged Nigerians to think twice before voting for Peter Obi during the election.

This particular video has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians took to the comment box to share their thoughts.

