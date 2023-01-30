Bayo Onanuga Reveals Why Bola Tinubu Dances Often Effortlessly After Akwa-Ibom Campaign Rally(video)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga has revealed why his principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu dances often effortlessly.

This is coming after the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress danced effortlessly in Akwa-Ibom State where he had his presidential campaign rally.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the ruling party has been pictured countless times dancing during his rallies.

Reacting on his official Facebook page, Bayo Onanuga said; “Asíwájú Bola Tinubu dances up to the lyrics and rhythm of ‘Jagaban’ in Uyo. People sometimes wonder why the APC candidate dances often effortlessly. The reason is that the City Boy was once a Dee Jay.”

Source – Bayo Onanuga Official Facebook Page

