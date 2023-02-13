This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayo Onanuga Reacts To The Outcome Of Tinubu’s Rally In Gombe

APC Chieftain and Tinubu’s Aide, Bayo Onanuga has reacted after the party’s presidential rally in Gombe ended successfully.

The All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, on Monday, stormed the City of Gombe in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election later in February

However, it is no longer news that the former governor of Lagos state, is one of the presidential candidates who has been consistent with his Campaigns since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said all election campaigns can begin fully

He has however been seen in several states which include, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Ogun, Oyo, and many other places since the All Progressive Congress officially flagged off its campaign a few months ago

However, the Gombe rally recorded great success as supporters trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state to support him

Furthermore, the rally gained more momentum after president Muhammadu Buhari stormed the venue of the rally

Reacting to the outcome of the rally, Onanuga, in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page, appreciated Gombe residents for coming out to support the All Progressive Congress, presidential candidate

Furthermore, he appreciated Gov Inuwa Yahaya for standing by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

” Sure Gombe is Batified,” he said

