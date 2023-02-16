Bayo Onanuga Reacts As Tinubu Defeats Peter Obi, Atiku To Emerge Winner In A Recent Poll

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga has reacted to a recent poll conducted by the Nigerian Human Rights Community in which the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu defeated other presidential candidates like Peter Obi and Atiku to emerge winner.

While sharing the news on his official Facebook page, Bayo Onanuga revealed that Tinubu defeated other candidates in 17 different states. The APC chieftain also listed the states in which Tinubu won.

Check out a screenshot of his post

The poll was released by Nigerian Human Rights Community, a group made up of 134 organisations. During a press conference, the Secretary-General, Taiwo Adeleye of the group disclosed that the poll was done based on analysis of the preferences of 19,365 persons that were polled in January. According to the poll, Bola Tinubu emerged first while the presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the PDP battled for second position. It predicted said Tinubu to win in 17 states while Atiku would win in 7 and Peter Obi would win in 7 states as well plus the FCT.

