This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayo Onanuga Reacts As Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu In A Presidential Polls

Bayo Onanuga, the Media aide to the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to the latest poll which predicted victory for The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi over Tinubu

The organization that conducted the poll, Nextier, released the result on Sunday after the poll was successfully conducted across the nation on Friday

However, the result of the poll has led to mixed reactions as many supporters have been airing their views since it surfaced

Going by the results shared by Nextier, Peter obi won his other counterparts which include the peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the new Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential aspirant, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The former governor of Anambra state stands at the first position with 37% followed by the People Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar with 27% followed by the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with 24% and lastly Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso with 6%

The poll predicted a slight difference between the peoples Democratic Party and All Progressive Congress presidential candidates

Kindly check out the full result below

Reacting to the result of the poll, Bayo Onanuga slammed the organizers

According to Onanuga, he said they predicted a clean sweep of the south East at over 90% of registered votes and that they also put Peter obi ahead of APC presidential candidate in the six southwest states including Lagos

What are your thoughts on this post? I

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

#Bayo #Onanuga #Reacts #Peter #Obi #Defeats #Tinubu #Presidential #PollsBayo Onanuga Reacts As Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu In A Presidential Polls Publish on 2023-02-06 09:32:34