Bayo Onanuga Reacts As Obi Defeats Tinubu In The South West At A Fresh Poll Conducted By Nextier

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There have been a variety of reactions to the newly disclosed results of the Nextier surveys performed last month for the 2023 presidential race.

Labour Party was expected to win in the South East, South West, South South, two states in the North Central, as well as the FCT. In the Southwest, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s nominee for president, defeated Tinubu in five states: Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun.

In Lagos, the Labour Party defeated the APC, which received a vote of 25.2%, with a vote of 39.4%.In Ekiti, the Labour Party scored 36.2 percent while the APC scored 22.4 percent.

The Labour Party received 36.3 percent of the vote, while the APC received 35.2 percent in Ogun State.

In Oyo, the Labour Party received 36.9% of the vote while the APC received 14.6%, and in Osun, the Labour Party received 19.1% while the APC received 17.6%.

In response to the poll’s findings, Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity for the APC presidential campaign council, said in a news release (which he published a link on his Facebook page) that the poll’s creators were Peter Obi backers.

He added that it is absurd for Peter Obi to lead in his home region of the South East while losing to Tinubu in the South West, which is the region of the APC presidential candidate. He doubts the poll’s ability to predict Obi’s victory in Tinubu’s constituency, where he enjoys the same home-field advantage as Obi did in the South East.

Part of the statement reads;

“It is quite ludicrous that Nextier Poll that projects a clean sweep of the South East Region at over 90% of registered votes also put Peter Obi ahead of APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the six South West States including Lagos.

We then question why the pollsters at Nextier, if they have any respect for the intelligence of Nigerians, thought the factors that will propel Peter Obi to a landslide victory in the South East will not work for the APC candidate in his own South West base, assuming that he will have home advantage in that region of the country.

SimeonDav (

)