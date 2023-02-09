NEWS

Bayo Onanuga Reacts As Malami Asks Supreme Court To Dismiss State Governments’ Suit

The Director of Media and Publicity for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has taken on the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for asking the Supreme Court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by state governments. 

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the Supreme Court temporarily halted the deadline for old naira notes fixed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). 

The apex bank made the decision following an ex parte order filed by three state governments, Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara. 

The states asked the court to stop the CBN and the federal government from setting deadlines for old notes, saying that it is against the CBN Act. 

The apex bank adjourned the case until February 15, 2023, to hear the arguments of the federal government and the CBN. 

However, the minister for justice has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the state governments.

In reaction to the development, Bayo Onanuga said, “Abubakar Malami is also a public enemy like Emefiele.”

The APC presidential campaign council spokesman said this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday evening. 

 

 

