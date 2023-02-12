Bayo Onanuga Reacts As He Deletes A Tweet Accusing Peter Obi Of Receiving Land From Anambra State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director of Media and Publicity for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga has stirred lots of mixed reactions as he deleted a tweet about the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In the now deleted tweet, Bayo Onanuga accused Peter Obi of receiving a land from Anambra State as he shares a land allocation letter directed to Peter Obi.

He wrote;

“Peter Obi claimed he never got a plot of land while he was Governor of Anambra State. The Labour Party candidate lies again. He is busted with a letter of land allocation”.

However, the tweet was later deleted by him and this has stirred up further reactions. Speaking on why he deleted the tweet, Bayo Onanuga said that he didn’t delete the tweet because he lied but because he found out that Peter Obi rejected the land that was allocated to him.

Part of his tweet reads;

“What is the lie in the tweet? I deleted because I found another letter that superseded the land allocation. Fact was PO was allotted a plot of land, which he rejected.”

