This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayo Onanuga Reacts As He Deletes A Tweet Accusing Peter Obi Of Receiving Land From Anambra State.

A few hours ago, a well known Nigerian journalist, co-founder of TheNews Magazine, and former appointed managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga while sharing via his official Twitter page has stirred lots of mixed reactions as he deleted a tweet about the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi.

In the now deleted tweet, the Director of Media and Publicity for the Tinubu/Shattima Presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga accused Peter Gregory Obi of receiving a land from Anambra State as he shares a land allocation letter directed to Peter Obi.

See the tweet below….

However, the tweet was later deleted by Bayo Onanuga himself, and this has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians took to the social media platform to react.

Speaking on why he deleted the tweet, the APC chieftain, Bayo Onanuga noted that he did not delete the tweet because it was a lie, but because he recently found out that Peter Obi rejected the land.

See tweet below….

It might interest you to know that the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, boldly came out to tell Nigerians that if anybody would come out with proof that he collected land or any land was allocated to him or his family during his time as the governor of Anambra State, he will immediately drop his Presidential ambition.

What is your view on this?.

Feel free to leave your comment below.

Content created and supplied by: SundayNews123 (via 50minds

News )

#Bayo #Onanuga #Reacts #Deletes #Tweet #Accusing #Peter #Obi #Receiving #Land #Anambra #StateBayo Onanuga Reacts As He Deletes A Tweet Accusing Peter Obi Of Receiving Land From Anambra State. Publish on 2023-02-12 10:56:15