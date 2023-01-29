NEWS

Bayo Onanuga Reacts As Ceased Old Naira Notes Were Reportedly Linked To Tinubu

A member and spokesman of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign organization, Bayo Onanuga has cleared air on reports making rounds on social media that old naira notes were linked the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the report shared in Hausa language, the former governor of Lagos State was accused of having a link with eight truck loads of naira notes allegedly ceased in Lagos State as they were transported to the bank. It was stated in the report that the trucks were heading from Tinubu’s house when they were ceased by the authorities.

Speaking on this regard, Bayo Onanuga in a recent tweet described the report as malicious fake news and a big lie.

Part of his tweet reads;

“The story is totally false and it is unfortunate reputable media houses are disseminating this big lie.”

Read his tweet below.

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

