Bayo Onanuga Reacts After Wike Said Tinubu Turned Down PDP’s Offer To Sabotage Buhari In 2019.

A few hours ago, a well known Nigerian journalist, co-founder of The Magazine, and former appointed managing director of the Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga while sharing his official Twitter page has reacted after the current Executive governor of Rivers State, his Excellency Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike said that the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu turned down PDP’s offer to sabotage President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 Presidential election.

Reacting to governor Nyesom Wike’s statement, Bayo Onanuga, who is also an active member of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign council, noted that Bola Tinubu’s past support for President Muhammadu Buhari should be translated to Buhari’s support for Bola Tinubu in 2023.

According to Bayo Onanuga, he said, “Tinubu’s past support for Buhari should translate to Buhari’s support for Tinubu in 2023. According to Prophet Muhammad, if anyone does you a kindness, recompense him, but if you have not the means to do so, pray for him until you feel that you have compensated him”.

