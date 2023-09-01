Bayo Onanuga Reacts After Tinubu Axed Ondo NDDC Rep Who Abused Him

Bayo Onanuga, a prominent member of the All Progress Congress (APC), has responded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to replace Victor Akinjo, the NDDC Ondo state Representative Nominee, with Otito Atikase. This change was officially announced by Ajuri Ngelale in a statement from the president.

Akinjo was removed from the nominee’s list due to multiple complaints from APC members. These complaints stemmed from an old video in which Akinjo had mocked the president during an event that resurfaced.

In his reaction to the news, Bayo Onanuga commended President Tinubu for being attentive to the concerns of APC members. He emphasized the need for Tinubu to investigate how Akinjo initially became a part of the NDDC slate.

