Bayo Onanuga reacts after seeing Peter Obi pictured together with Godswill Akpabio in Kano State.

Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity for the APC party’s 2023 presidential campaign, has taken to social media to claim that Peter Obi, the candidate for president of the Labour Party, is now playing politics with his colleagues in the political arena without resentment by allying himself with ruling party chieftains. A newspaper executive and businessman named Bayo Onanuga made this claim on Twitter.

According to Bayo Onanuga Twitter page, he wrote;

“The Obidients should take notice that Peter Obi is now engaging in politics without resentment by socialising with APC leaders.”

Recently posted pictures from the wedding show the businessman standing alongside Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and other leaders of the APC. These images have generated numerous comments from Nigerians, with journalist Bayo Onanuga calling out the Obidients on his official X account. Onanuga alleges that their presidential candidate is now involved in politics without any animosity, as he is seen socializing with APC politicians.

Below is a post by Bayo Onanuga;

Remember that Peter Obi, who was once the governor of Anambra State and is now the chosen candidate for president by the Labour Party in 2023, was present at the wedding of Barau Jibrin’s son. Barau Jibrin is the deputy senate president, and the wedding took place in Kano State yesterday.

﻿Dear esteemed readers, kindly like, share and comment on this article. Don’t forget to drop your comment in the section box provided below. Thank you.

Graciouswriter (

)