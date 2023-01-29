This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayo Onanuga Reacts After Ceased Old Naira Notes Were Reportedly Linked To Bola Tinubu.

A few hours ago, while sharing via his official Twitter page, a well known APC chieftain and spokesman of the Tinubu/Shattima campaign council, Bayo Onanuga has reacted after a certain report claimed that old Naira notes were linked to the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

According to a screenshot shared by Bayo Onanuga on his official Twitter page, a report which was allegedly published by Daily Trust Hausa and Vanguard Hausa, claimed that the former Senator who represented the good people of Lagos West during the brief Third Republic and flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu was linked with eight truck loads of Naira notes allegedly ceased in Lagos State as they were convoyed to the bank. According to the reporters, it was said that the loaded trucks were heading from the residence of Bola Tinubu when they were ceased by the security agencies

This particular information has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians, including Bayo Onanuga, took to the social media platform to react.

According to the APC chieftain, Bayo Onanuga, who described the information as false information, noted that it is unfortunate that media houses are now spreading fake news.

It might interest you to know that many Nigerians, including top politicians have been trying to do away with their old Naira notes as the federal government issued warning that the old Naira notes will no longer be legal in the country.

However, the Central Bank of Nigeria has noted that the deadline for the swapping of old Naira notes have been extended to February 10, 2023.

